Rex Thompson evening forecast - 9/19

Meteorologist Rex Thompson breaks down what to expect with the weather as we head into the start of the week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday evening, everyone!

Overnight, you can expect clear skies with lows in the mid-60s.

On Tuesday, look for mostly sunny and hot weather with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

As we head into Wednesday, you can look for very hot weather with highs in the mid-90s with no rain expected. Even hotter weather is forecast for Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

We cool down a little on Friday with highs around 90 and lows in the mid-60s.

Mostly clear weather is in the forecast for this weekend, with highs around 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

