Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year

Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies.

Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers.

As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been going through, this is a rural community, and many of our children may not have the opportunity to come to the school with as many supplies as what they probably would need,” said Stuart.

The lodge also chooses a new student to follow every six years, from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Sylina Bolton, a lodge member, acts as a liaison to help coordinate supplies for Runnelstown.

“I pretty much get with the teachers to see what they actually need for the kids, and then I get with the Masonic Lodge to let them know what we need, and I kind of go out and help find everything and collect everything, and then I just tell them what we have come up on or whatever, and then we just bring it back to the lodge,” said Bolton.

Although the lodge loves to see the students’ expressions, Principal Stuart said it has a more significant impact on the students seeing alumni give back.

“I think when children see this, that actually allows them to know, ‘Hey, we can do the same thing as we get older, and it’s always nice to be kind to others and always provide for those who maybe can’t provide for themselves,’” said Stuart.

The Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A started providing school supplies for thirty students in 2012 and now provides for sixty students at Runnelstown Elementary School.

