‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation to officially welcome the return of the March for Jesus event.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.

The march’s goal is to bring together community members who share spiritual foundations.

“We’re taking the walls off the church,” said event organizer Retha Clements. “We’re laying down our denominations, things that make us different. We’re just going to lift up Jesus because he’s who it’s all about. We’re just going to be at the streets, walk through the city. We’re going to sing songs to Jesus. We’re going to fellowship, and then we’re going to end the march with a prayer rally.”

The march will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Daphne Park in Laurel.

