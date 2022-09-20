Win Stuff
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach

WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones head football coach Todd Breland Friday night.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker.

WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones head football coach Todd Breland Friday night.

Parker said in a statement Tuesday that there was a misunderstanding between Berlin and Breland regarding an issue with a student-athlete, which has since been resolved:

There was a misunderstanding between the coach and the sheriff in regards to an issue with a student-athlete. The issue has been resolved.

The suspected incident has gained attention on social media. Many speculated that Breland was suspended by the school district.

Parker confirmed that Breland will continue to carry out his regular teaching and coaching duties at South Jones High School.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about the report’s accuracy and confirmed that there was not a physical altercation. The director of Protec Security, the security team at Friday night’s game, also confirmed that there was no physical altercation.

