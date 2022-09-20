Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City.

In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.

A post on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page says this month’s fire hydrant design pays tribute to the life of the queen, who reigned for 70 years and 214 days.

Back in October of 2017, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker asked artist Betsy Mercier to paint city hall’s fire hydrant to honor those who have battled breast cancer.

The simple symbol quickly turned into a way to inform, educate and engage residents through public art.

The fire hydrant has since been painted to bring awareness to causes, such as breast cancer and autism; honor the lives of prominent people, both local and national; celebrate school spirits and promote festivals and events.

The fire hydrant, located at the intersection of Front Street and Forrest Street, has since grown in popularity. Each month (or sometimes twice a month) a different design is revealed on the city’s social media.

“Each month, we strive to do something new or different to celebrate or help raise awareness around an issue, cause or event,” said Mayor Barker. “The support and response we’ve received along the way has been fun and affirming, and we look forward to seeing what each month will bring.”

You can pay your tribute to the former queen at the hydrant downtown till next month’s design is unveiled.

To see past fire hydrant paintings, click HERE.

