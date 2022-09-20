Win Stuff
Forrest County NAACP stresses importance of voting

The Mid-term General Election is November 8.
The Forrest County branch of the NAACP is ramping up community efforts to encourage people to use their voices by casting their votes.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, and the Forrest County branch of the NAACP wants people to use their voice and vote to make the greatest impact.

Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County NAACP, believes change begins at a local level. He encourages people to go to the polls early, know their polling location ahead of time and understand their absentee voting requirements before election day.

“Your voice is your vote, so if you don’t exercise your vote, your voice is not heard,” said Magee. “There’s a consequence for not voting because when you don’t vote, you don’t have people at the table that represent you. That’s how people know that you exist.”

To ensure you’re ready for the mid-term general election on November 8, you can contact your local circuit clerk’s office to check your voter status or update your information.

