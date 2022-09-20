Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises.

According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the 200 hall of the primary school.

Classes were over for the day, but some students were still on campus for extra-curricular activities. School officials immediately evacuated these students from the building.

Jennifer Rigney, public information officer for the district, said there were no injuries, but there was minor damage to a storage closet. She also said that Wednesday’s closure will allow officials time to assess the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Rigney said the district will release more information as it is available.

While Petal Primary School will be closed on Wednesday, all other Petal School District campuses will remain open as scheduled.

The district also said that Wednesday’s planned 2nd-grade field trip to the zoo will be rescheduled due to the closure.

“The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority, and we appreciate your support,” reads a statement from Superintendent Matthew Dillon.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the district at information@petalschools.com.

