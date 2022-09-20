Win Stuff
Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani

Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers and WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
“Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.

“Since 1994, Tony Trapani has touched so many lives through his cooking and entertainment. His eccentric personality brought smiles to customers’ faces from all over. He was one of a kind. His passion and talent was a gift to us. Bay Saint Louis will never be the same. Thank you for your love, support, messages and prayers. His spirit and love for life will live on forever through Trapani’s Eatery.”

Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.(Trapani's Eatery)

Trapani was seen as a giant in Bay St. Louis, well known by everyone and who cared for many.

“I can’t remember when I didn’t know Tony honestly,” said Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. “His customers were like his family, and his family was the most important thing to him.”

He was also a man who was fun to have around.

“When you walked in a room and you saw Tony, you’d immediately start laughing or smiling because there’s a story in there somewhere that both of you know,” said Michael White, one of Trapani’s lifelong friend.

He was always looking to help.

“He was looking out for everybody, not just for himself,” White said. “He was a friend who you could call on anytime and he will be there for you.

“Generally when you talk to someone down here on the Coast in Bay St. Louis and there’s a story that was hilarious, it generally starts off with, ‘Well me and Tony’ and that’s how it starts, and you know it’s a good one.”

Friends gather in Bay St. Louis to remember Tony Trapani
Friends gather in Bay St. Louis to remember Tony Trapani(WLOX)

