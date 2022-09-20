4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect on the run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in the shooting of a toddler.

According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartment in Jones County.

A four-year-old child was injured and taken by private car to South Central Regional Hospital; the condition of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials on the scene said it appears the suspect fled the scene after getting in the passenger side of a vehicle. They are gathering more information to help identify the suspect and will release that information as it is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the shooter’s identity should contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

