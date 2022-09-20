Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect on the run

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in the shooting of a toddler.

According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartment in Jones County.

A four-year-old child was injured and taken by private car to South Central Regional Hospital; the condition of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials on the scene said it appears the suspect fled the scene after getting in the passenger side of a vehicle. They are gathering more information to help identify the suspect and will release that information as it is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the shooter’s identity should contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
HPD issued the warrants for Hardy’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 12, after it was determined that...
HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges

Latest News

Northwest Rankin High School
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting
This month’s fire hydrant design pays tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned...
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian