09/20 Ryan’s “Bright & Sunny” Tuesday Morning Forecast

We’re just days away from the start of Fall, but it just keeps getting hotter!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We are in for a nice day today, so I hope you’re ready for some sunshine! In fact, it’ll pretty much be nothing but sunshine all week long, which will lead to some warmer days. Ironically, the first day of fall happens to be the warmest day we’ll see in weeks, as the high climbs to 97 degrees! It’ll be more mid 90s today and tomorrow though before we peak. A weak front moves through between Thursday and Friday, which will cool things down ever so slightly, and will dry things out some. By Sunday we’ll see our first decent chance of rain this week, chances climbing to 30% on the back end of the day thanks to another front. This one will bring a little Sunday night/Monday morning activity, then some much more fall like weather afterwards. After our 1-2 cloudy days to start the week off, it’s nothing but sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s until almost next weekend.

The only thing to watch for will be tropical activity. There is a disturbance brewing with at least a chance of moving into the Gulf next week, so we will continue to monitor and update.

