WCU hosts inaugural School of Education Residency Conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Cary students in the School of Education took part in the inaugural Residency Conference on Monday, Sept. 19.

During the event, education students who will graduate this academic year had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers like Dr. Tommie Marby on various educational topics.

Soon-to-be graduates could also participate in the school’s “Signing Day,” where students signed statements that they would earn a degree from WCU’s School of Education.

“This is really a dream come true for us,” said Dr. Katie Tonore, chair of curriculum and instruction for the school. “Because of COVID and going to online education, we don’t get the chance to bring our students to campus like we used to. So we had 212 students here today.”

Students from the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program and K-12 teaching assistants who are a part of the William Carey scholarship program were also in attendance during the conference.

”Being a teacher is more than just teaching; it’s encouraging students,” said Katelyn Brown, a senior in the School of Education. “It’s telling them they are doing a great job. It’s encouraging them on their bad days and even on our bad days, and it’s putting forth our best efforts ever and being able to say that you’re being an incredible student.”

Tonore said the university’s goal is to help fight the current shortage of teachers in the country.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.