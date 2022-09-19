WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19.

Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.

The JCSD arrest eight adult males who were inside the residence. They also detained an adult male and three adult females who were in the front yard of the home, but the four individuals were later released.

Berlin said this raid should be a warning to others involved with illegal activities in the Jones County area.

“My statement on this raid is undoubtedly that some people can’t listen,” Berlin said. “Either quit with the dope or go somewhere else. When you become a thorn in my side, I’ll do my best to remove it. Keep messing with me and poisoning our community, and you will see.”

The eight men arrested at the scene face multiple illegal narcotics charges.

Berlin said the JCSD will release additional information and booking photos in a Tuesday, Sept. 20, morning press release.

