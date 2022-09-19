Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the successful narcotics warrant service as Deputy Harrison Tew walks past in the background.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19.

Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.

The JCSD arrest eight adult males who were inside the residence. They also detained an adult male and three adult females who were in the front yard of the home, but the four individuals were later released.

Berlin said this raid should be a warning to others involved with illegal activities in the Jones County area.

“My statement on this raid is undoubtedly that some people can’t listen,” Berlin said. “Either quit with the dope or go somewhere else. When you become a thorn in my side, I’ll do my best to remove it. Keep messing with me and poisoning our community, and you will see.”

The eight men arrested at the scene face multiple illegal narcotics charges.

Berlin said the JCSD will release additional information and booking photos in a Tuesday, Sept. 20, morning press release.

Sheriff arrests 8 in Jones Co. narcotics raid - walk 2
Sheriff arrests 8 in Jones Co. narcotics raid - walk 1

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
Former children’s home director back in jail
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious

Latest News

Vitalant Phlebotomist, Buddy Murphy (left) prepares Jones College student, Grace Odom of Laurel...
Jones College holds community-wide blood drive
Jones Co. narcotics raid - 2
Sheriff arrests 8 in Jones Co. narcotics raid - walk 2
Jones Co. narcotics raid - 1
Sheriff arrests 8 in Jones Co. narcotics raid - walk 1
Vitalant Blood Mobile set up outside the Industrial Services Building at Jones College to...
Jones College holds community-wide blood drive