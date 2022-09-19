Self-harm, public safety and fleeing concerns cited for former children’s home director bond revocation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department arrested eight people for procuring prostitution, one of whom founded a local charity organization that houses disadvantaged kids.

Although initially released on a $12,000 bond, 46-year-old Michael Shane Garrett of Purvis is back in jail after his bond was revoked.

Micheal Turner, the lead detective on the case, said new information was presented to the court about possible self-harm, public safety concerns and fleeing worries regarding Garrett.

“On Sept. 17, Municipal Court Judge Donovan McComb issued a bond revocation after new developments come from the Michael Shane Garrett case,” Turner said. “He was arrested later that day by the Columbia Police Department and transported back to Marion-Walthall County Jail.”

Garrett, the founder and former director of Homes of Hope for Children, first found himself in jail on Sept. 15 after the Columbia Police Department arrested him for sex and drug crime charges.

“One charge of procuring prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine and cocaine that was found in his possession,” Turner said.

While Garrett waits for his next appearance in court, he faces no new charges as of now.

“The investigation with Mr. Garrett is still ongoing, but no new charges at this point,” Turner said.

Garrett will have a preliminary hearing in the justice court on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Columbia Police Department wants to re-iterate that Garrett’s charges have nothing to do with the Homes of Hope for Children organization.

