Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope

NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The red planet has caught the eye of NASA’s newest space telescope.

NASA released the images of Mars, one of the brightest objects in Earth’s night sky, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

They are the telescope’s first images of the fourth planet from the sun.

Scientists say they reveal a unique perspective on the planet along with new data collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

The new images depict Mars’ eastern hemisphere and showcase various Martian features, like its dark volcanic rocks and two of its bigger impact craters.

NASA believes Webb is in the perfect position to capture even more about Mars, including the planet’s seasonal changes, dust storms and weather.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
Former children’s home director back in jail
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious

Latest News

FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
Vitalant Phlebotomist, Buddy Murphy (left) prepares Jones College student, Grace Odom of Laurel...
Jones College holds community-wide blood drive
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Jones Co. narcotics raid - 2
Sheriff arrests 8 in Jones Co. narcotics raid - walk 2