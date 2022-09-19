Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says

Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report used data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which researched such deaths in 36 states between 2017 to 2019.

The leading underlying causes are mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection.

More than half of the deaths occurred a week to up to a year after pregnancy.

The CDC said the report highlights the need for healthcare professionals and the public to be more aware of pregnancy-related complications that can happen during and after pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
Former children’s home director back in jail
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced

Latest News

FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman who faked her own kidnapping sentenced to 18 months in prison
A Wisconsin teacher saves an owl from a net.
WATCH: Middle school teacher cuts owl free from soccer net
A Wisconsin teacher saves an owl from a net.
WATCH: Middle school teacher cuts owl free from soccer net
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world