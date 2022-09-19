Win Stuff
Man wanted in domestic assault investigation in Laurel

Roderick J. Johnson, 39.
Roderick J. Johnson, 39.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a man in a domestic assault investigation.

LPD said it received a report of a felony domestic assault occurring on South Maple Street In August. Roderick J. Johnson, 39, is accused of assaulting a family member.

The police department said Johnson is currently wanted for one count of felony domestic assault in relation to the incident. He has been placed on NCIC as wanted.

Lt. Evans is the lead in the case.

Any persons with information about this investigation can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

