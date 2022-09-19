Win Stuff
LeadSAFE Hattiesburg program offers lead-based paint safety classes

-(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Community Development Division is working with Mississippi State University Environmental programs to offer a variety of lead-based paint hazard safety training courses as a part of the LeadSAFE Hattiesburg program.

The Environmental Protection Agency has certification requirements for renovators and other contractors. Residents can obtain certification and meet the EPA’s requirements through this program.

Certifications and course dates available through this program, include:

  • Lead Inspector | September 26 – 28
  • Lead Assessor | September 28 – 29
  • Lead Abatement Worker | October 18 – 19

These courses are offered at no cost to the participant, but spots are limited.

To register for a course, participants must have a High School Diploma or GED, reside within the city limits of Hattiesburg and must not exceed income limits for HUD.

For registration information and additional details, contact the LeadSAFE Hattiesburg program at 601-554-1006.

To learn more about the LeadSAFE program, click HERE.

