Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg holds diaper drive

Diaper Drive a success Saturday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Babies and diapers just seems like an automatic, singular pair.

But for some, a pack of Pampers is a luxury, appreciated but often unaffordable.

Which is where groups like the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg comes in.

The local female volunteer organization staged a diaper drive Saturday at Target, benefitting Edwards Street Fellowship Center and Petal Excel By Five.

“We have projects throughout the year, and this is one that’s really dear to my heart, the Pine Belt Diaper Drive,” said Sommer Dyess, who chairs the Pine Belt Diaper Bank. “We’re here to serve other women and children in our community.”

Dyess said the lack of diapers can have an impact on early childhood education.

“One in three families, they struggle to provide a diaper for their children, and most state and national safety net programs, they don’t cover that and that’s just something that we’re not aware of and many of us take that for granted,” Dyess sais. “But there are so many mothers here that can’t afford diapers,”

In fact, Junior Auxiliary, Edwards Street, and Petal Excel By Five were all hoping that the event brings more attention to the need right here in Hattiesburg.

“I’m just raising awareness that we have a diaper need here in the Pine Belt, and that a lack of diapers plays into so many parts of a child’s life,” Dyess said. “The way (children) stay clean, healthy.”

Saturday’s event collected 203 individual boxes of diapers to be distributed to mothers across the Pine Belt area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

Latest News

Rail Safety Week runs from Sept 19 through Sept. 25.
Rail Safety Week pulls into the Pine Belt Monday
According to AAA, diesel fuel still cots $4.96 a gallon.
Diesel prices still affecting local agriculture
Pearl's Diner celebrates 5th anniversary
Pearl’s Diner fits in niche, marks 5th anniversary
Jones Family Medicine Clinic celebrates 20 years
Jones Family Medicine Clinic hits the 20-year mark