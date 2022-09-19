Jones College holds community-wide blood drive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is hosting a community-wide blood drive, Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 19-21, in the D.O. Thoms Physical Education Building.

Jones College students with classes in the Industrial Services Building were able to give blood on Monday with Vitalant’s Blood Mobile conveniently located in the parking lot.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, donations will be collected in the P.E. Building from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Our overall goal for the week is 82 units of blood,” said Benji Sessums, Jones College Blood Drive coordinator and EMT instructor. “Currently, Vitalant says we are in one of the worst blood shortages we’ve had in the area. With the holiday season fast approaching we’re hoping more people will donate and exceed our goal.”

A competition between faculty, staff and students has been initiated to encourage everyone on campus to give; however, Sessums said the community is welcome to donate along with the JC community and “pick” sides in the friendly competition. Door prizes will be available all three days for donors during random drawings.

“Vitalant suggested that we promote Wednesday as a faculty/staff versus student giving day,” said Sessums. “Anyone can give on all days, but since Wednesday was not officially a class day for most students and faculty, we wanted to encourage folks to use the day out of class to come and give. We also thought this would be a good day for the community to be encouraged to give.”

Vitalant strongly encourages blood donors to make and keep appointments to give blood, but walk-ins are welcome.

Scheduling appointments can be made through the website with JC1 Being the Blood Drive Code.

