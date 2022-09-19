Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday.

According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out in Hattiesburg is an annual celebration of the community and its partnership with law enforcement and first responders.

Hattiesburg’s neighborhood coordinator, Tonya Jordan, has been working with community representatives and neighborhood associations to make sure the event is not only a collaborative celebration but that it meets the core mission of National Night Out - to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

“We had such a successful partnership with Live at Five as we rebooted this beloved community event after COVID-19,” said Jordan.

The kick-off event will include live music by T-Bone Pruitt, food vendors, touch-a-truck opportunities for children and interaction with first responders from the Hattiesburg police and fire departments, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and elected officials from both the city and county.

“As an established live music celebration, it allows us to meet our residents where they are and to give our first responders the opportunity to interact face-to-face. The food vendors, department displays and more add to the family-friendly atmosphere, and we look forward to seeing everyone come out for the night,” Jordan said.

“With 32 years under its belt, this event is a staple on the calendar for our community,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Community policing is a philosophy we believe in, and this event elevates the opportunity to strengthen relationships between our first responders and our community.”

The kick-off for National Night Out is set to usher in neighborhood parties scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All neighborhood associations interested in hosting a party on Oct. 4 will be able to sign up and/or pick up party packets at the Live at Five event Thursday. Neighborhood representatives can also sign up HERE.

