HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants.

HPD issued the warrants for Hardy’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 12, after it was determined that she stole almost $20,000 worth of merchandise from the Hattiesburg Target in five separate incidents.

