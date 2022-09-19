Win Stuff
HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges

HPD issued the warrants for Hardy’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 12, after it was determined that she stole almost $20,000 worth of merchandise from the Hattiesburg Target in five separate incidents.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants.

HPD issued the warrants for Hardy’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 12, after it was determined that she stole almost $20,000 worth of merchandise from the Hattiesburg Target in five separate incidents.

