Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s across the area. There is a 10% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s across the area. There will be a 10% chance for showers throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the area. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with no rain chances throughout the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

Latest News

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in...
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in...
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
mitchell farms
Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall