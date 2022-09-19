Win Stuff
Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

