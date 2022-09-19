Win Stuff
Diesel prices still affecting local agriculture

Diesel costs have risen about a $1.50 on the average gallon compared to this time last year.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While regular gas prices are on the decline, the cost of diesel fuel still sits near $5.00 a gallon.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for a gallon of diesel has increased more than $1.50 a gallon in the last year.

Because farming equipment primarily uses diesel fuel, the agriculture industry is having to find other ways to maximize profits.

That can include planting fewer crops, limiting travel and raising prices on produce.

“I cut back [on crops], but I didn’t raise my prices because I feel for my customers,” said Knoxie Eubanks, a local farmer. “I help them as much as I can.

“I was still making money, but it wasn’t like it was when gas was low.”

Even with the drastic increase over the previous year, AAA reports that diesel fuel has gone down 4 cents a gallon over the last month.

