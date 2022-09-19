Win Stuff
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle

A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The community is rallying around a Pascagoula High football player after he and his uncle were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday.

A family friend tells us the teen, 16-year-old Matthew Steinmetz, and his uncle Jeremy Steinmetz went for a ride on Jeremy’s motorcycle after the Steinmetz’s were together celebrating a child’s birthday that day.

Around 5:30 p.m., the two were involved in a tragic accident on Lily Orchard Road in Jackson County. Jeremy Steinmetz received fatal injuries from the crash. He was a mechanic at Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Matthew was airlifted to the USA Medical Center, where he remains at this time. A family friend said on Facebook that Matthew will have to undergo many surgeries in the coming days and weeks.

Matthew is a sophomore outside linebacker at Pascagoula High. Pascagoula High football coach Lewis Sims said Monday that Matthew has been a leader in their spring and summer training programs.

“An extremely hard worker, he contributed to our team via special teams and as a reserve linebacker. His dedication to our off-season program saw him recognized as one of our most improved players based on his strength and speed improvements,” Coach Sims said. “We pray for his healing and comfort during this difficult time. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as well. #PantherStrong90″

