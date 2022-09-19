Clear skies expected overnight, lows in the mid-60s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

You can expect clear skies with lows in the mid-60s overnight.

On Tuesday, look for mostly sunny and hot weather with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

As we head into Wednesday, you can look for very hot weather with highs in the mid-90s with no rain expected.

Even hotter weather is forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

We can expect a cooldown on Friday with highs around 90 and lows in the mid-60s.

Mostly clear weather is in the forecast for this weekend with highs around 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.