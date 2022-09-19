Win Stuff
Authorities in Jones County seek information on stolen Polaris ATV

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a...
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a home on Sampson Road Friday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are seeking information on an ATV that was reportedly stolen from a home over the weekend.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a home on Sampson Road Friday.

Authorities in Jones County are seeking information on an ATV that was reportedly stolen from a home over the weekend.

If anyone has information on the suspect or suspects responsible for the theft, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

