Authorities in Jones County seek information on stolen Polaris ATV
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are seeking information on an ATV that was reportedly stolen from a home over the weekend.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a home on Sampson Road Friday.
If anyone has information on the suspect or suspects responsible for the theft, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.