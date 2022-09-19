Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft(Facebook/Mississippi State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in April. U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson sentenced her to 45 months in prison Friday and ordered her to pay $2.9 million restitution to the Kappa Delta chapter at MSU.

Cadle was the treasurer for the corporation that oversaw the Starkville sorority.

Prosecutors said she would order things for the sorority and then reimburse herself.

As the children’s clothing store she ran in Oxford started having cash flow issues, she added some to the reimbursement, she told the judge.

“When I would get the reimbursements, I started adding a little extra to them. I thought I was taking out a loan and would pay them back,” she said.

U.S. Attorney Parker King said Cadle never tried to pay the money back in a fraud that lasted eight years. She stole an average of $375,000 a year, even as the sorority chapter was struggling financially.

“She was purposely unclear. Whenever anyone asked a question, she would condescendingly shut them down,” said Kaylie Watts, the KD chapter president 2019-2020.

In 2019, after Cadle’s sudden resignation, a new treasurer found financial records in shambles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
Former children’s home director back in jail
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced

Latest News

Roderick J. Johnson, 39.
Man wanted in domestic assault investigation in Laurel
Waynesboro gearing up for third annual Fellowship at the Fields
Waynesboro gearing up for 3rd annual ‘Fellowship at the Fields’
Fellowship in the Fields set for Wayne County
Fellowship in the Fields set for Wayne County
Junior Auxiliary holds diaper drive
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg holds diaper drive