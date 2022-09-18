USM grabs 41-0 halftime lead over N.W. State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting points out of every phase of its football team Saturday night, the University of Southern Mississippi dominated the first half of play against Northwestern State University, grabbing a 41-0 halftime lead.

The Golden Eagles limited the Demons of the Football Championship Subdivision to 87 yards total offense, while piling up 337 yards total offense itself.

Freshman Quarterback Zach Wilcke completed half of his 18 passes for 102 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston.

While Wilcke took the majority of the snaps in a second consecutive start, former starter Ty Keyes was efficiently effective when he got a chance to helm a first-half series.

Keyes completed 3-of-4 passes for 1235 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to Caston in the first quarter and an 89-yard quick slant to Jalen May less than two minutes befor ehalftime.

USM running back Frank Gore Jr., who had 82 yards on just seven carries, scored on a 28-yard run for the offense’s fourth touchdown.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman returned a fumble early in the second quarter, and Briggs Bourgiou8s offered the special teams’ contribution with field goals of 31 yards and 46 yards as well as five extra points.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.