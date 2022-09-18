Win Stuff
Southern Prohibition celebrates Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrated at SoPro Saturday
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg played the role of Munich, Germany, Saturday night as Southern Prohibition celebrated Oktoberfest.

In honor of Oktoberfest, Southern Prohibition offered an exclusive menu with food and drink items.

“This year, we did a fest bier,” said Benjamin Green, Southern Prohibition head brewer. “We did that last year, and it was a really big hit. Fest biers are traditionally kind of the official beer of the Munich Oktoberfest.”

Many of the customers saw the menu as a big hit.

“I’ve got the brand-new fest bier, which is the beer for Oktoberfest,” said Daniel Mann, who came out to try the new items. “I mean, this is what you want to drink. Very light and crisp.

“You’re going to be sitting here, eating schnitzel, eating bratwursts. It’s that perfect beer to just keep going more and more with.”

In addition to the menu, the restaurant offered live entertainment and events for gift cards.

“We have stein-holding starting in a couple hours,” Green said. “That’s a competition where people hold out steins with some gift cards as prizes.

“We also have Mississippi Shakedown coming on later tonight. Some live music and the food and beer are going to keep flowing.”

Green said his staff at Southern Prohibition said they were thankful for the community support whenever they hold a special event.

“Every time we throw an event, the community really comes out, their arms around us,” said Green. “There’s a lot of people out and a lot of beer being drank. It’s a good time.”

