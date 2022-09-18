Pearl’s Diner fits in niche, marks 5th anniversary

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl’s Diner celebrated its fifth anniversary Saturday, as the restaurant came alive with music, giveaways, cake and fellowship.

“It’s a small place, but my customers bought in to it,” owner Pearl Campbell said “It’s just like grandma’s house. If you don’t see a seat just for you, go over and introduce yourself and ask them, can you dine with them, and it has worked.

“I have seen so many people that go up and smile at each other and all that stuff, so that’s my ministry and sanctuary.”

Campbell said the whole experience had been, “humbling to come back and be a part of the downtown area.”

“I’m so grateful to Ben and Erin Napier and the HGTV for bringing all of the tourist’s attraction to our little town. [I] never would of dreamed Laurel, Mississippi, would be a must-stop tourist (destination) and that makes me feel good.”

