Jones Family Medicine Clinic hits the 20-year mark

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones Family Medicine Clinic celebrated 20 years in business Saturday, in part, by hosting its 11th annual car show.

Event coordinator said the family practice has grown from one to five facilities throughout the Pine Belt.

“So, we have our location in Shady Grove, which is our main clinic, and our main clinic actually has a pharmacy inside called the ‘medicine cabinet,’” Smith said. “Not only can you come in and see the physician, but you can also get your meds refilled inside the same clinic, so you don’t have to go to two different places.”

The event was a way for the clinic to give back after the pandemic, and hoping to bring in donations for the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

“COVID’s taken so much away from the community, we decided that this would be something that the community could get out and about and come back together,” Smith said. “We get involved and we do several different things throughout the year, so we’re not just health care, we actually care and we go about and do things for the community.”

Saturday’s event celebrated 20 years, and Smith said the clinic was looking forward to the next 20 years.

“We’re doing several events throughout the year,” Smith said. “We’ll be participating later in the year in the Christmas parade, but as of right now, we did the car show (Saturday) as one of our events.”

The Jones Family Medicine Clinic can be reached at (601) 425-0092.

