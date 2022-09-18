Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Family Medicine Clinic hits the 20-year mark

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones Family Medicine Clinic celebrated 20 years in business Saturday, in part, by hosting its 11th annual car show.

Event coordinator said the family practice has grown from one to five facilities throughout the Pine Belt.

“So, we have our location in Shady Grove, which is our main clinic, and our main clinic actually has a pharmacy inside called the ‘medicine cabinet,’” Smith said. “Not only can you come in and see the physician, but you can also get your meds refilled inside the same clinic, so you don’t have to go to two different places.”

The event was a way for the clinic to give back after the pandemic, and hoping to bring in donations for the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

“COVID’s taken so much away from the community, we decided that this would be something that the community could get out and about and come back together,” Smith said. “We get involved and we do several different things throughout the year, so we’re not just health care, we actually care and we go about and do things for the community.”

Saturday’s event celebrated 20 years, and Smith said the clinic was looking forward to the next 20 years.

“We’re doing several events throughout the year,” Smith said. “We’ll be participating later in the year in the Christmas parade, but as of right now, we did the car show (Saturday) as one of our events.”

The Jones Family Medicine Clinic can be reached at (601) 425-0092.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

The first Rural Health Summit at William Carey University wrapped up on Saturday.
WCU hosts first Rural Health Summit
Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova was killed in Iraq on May 2, 2008.
Camp Shelby museum to feature exhibit on Mississippi’s female Marine killed in Iraq
Shaffer and Jessica Carter, named co-managers of the Hattiesburg Farmer's Market.
Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership
Southern Prohibition offered exclusive menu of food and drinks for Oktoberfest.
Southern Prohibition celebrates Oktoberfest