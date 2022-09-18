Jones County Sheriff’s Department warns of new phone scam

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s’ Department is warning people to be on their toes about a new phone scam that is making the rounds.

Especially since said scam involves imposters posing as Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel.

JCSD said scammers call and tell potential victims that they have an outstanding warrant or subpoena, that a $500 fine is attached and needs to be paid immediately.

The scammer says the potential victim conveniently can pay over the phone by debit card, Cash App, Green Dot card or other electronic transfer methods.

Doing so, would leave the potential victim no recourse to reclaim funds.

That is not how things are done, JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said.

“This is a total scam and the only purpose of these scammers is to take your hard-earned money,” Berlin said.]

“If we have a subpoena or warrant for your arrest, we won’t be calling, asking for money. We will come pay you a visit in person.”

Anyone getting a phone call believed to be a scam should just hang up.

Scam calls should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.

