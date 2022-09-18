Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership

Farmers' Market under new leadership.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new faces are in charge of the Hattiesburg Farmers Market.

Shaffer and Jessica Carter used to sell eggs at the market every week, but now find themselves as co-managers of the event.

“We want a family vibe here,” said Shaffer Carter. “We want you to feel like you can come with your children, spread out a blanket, bring a cooler, enjoy the live music that we have.”

The farmers market happens from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m, every Thursday at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg.

The market also will be open one Saturday a month for the remainder of the year.

“You don’t have to go to corporations,” Shaffer Carter said. “We have fresh products right here that will satisfy you and that are going to benefit your health.”

Upcoming markets will offer some additional events, such as a cornhole tournament and hot yoga.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova was killed in Iraq on May 2, 2008.
Camp Shelby museum to feature exhibit on Mississippi’s female Marine killed in Iraq
Southern Prohibition offered exclusive menu of food and drinks for Oktoberfest.
Southern Prohibition celebrates Oktoberfest
Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County
Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson