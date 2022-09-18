Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new faces are in charge of the Hattiesburg Farmers Market.

Shaffer and Jessica Carter used to sell eggs at the market every week, but now find themselves as co-managers of the event.

“We want a family vibe here,” said Shaffer Carter. “We want you to feel like you can come with your children, spread out a blanket, bring a cooler, enjoy the live music that we have.”

The farmers market happens from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m, every Thursday at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg.

The market also will be open one Saturday a month for the remainder of the year.

“You don’t have to go to corporations,” Shaffer Carter said. “We have fresh products right here that will satisfy you and that are going to benefit your health.”

Upcoming markets will offer some additional events, such as a cornhole tournament and hot yoga.

