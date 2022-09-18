Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the high 60’s across the area.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s across the area. There is no chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s across the area. There will be no chance for showers throughout the day, so be sure to go outside and enjoy the weather!

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the area. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with no rain chances throughout the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in...
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
mitchell farms
Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall
The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially...
Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall
The weather will be perfect this weekend as highs creep up into the 90s once again.
The weather will be perfect this weekend as highs creep up into the 90s once again.