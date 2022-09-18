Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s across the area. There is no chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s across the area. There will be no chance for showers throughout the day, so be sure to go outside and enjoy the weather!

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the area. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with no rain chances throughout the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.