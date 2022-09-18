Former children’s home director back in jail

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The founder and head of a Pine Belt children’s home is back in jail in Marion County after violating the terms of his release on bond.

Marion County Jail officials confirmed Sunday that Michael Garrett had been returned to the facility on Saturday after having his bond revoked.

Garrett remains charged with one count of procuring prostitution and two counts of drug possession.

City of Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said in a text Sunday that no additional charges had been filed at this time.

No reason was given Sunday for Garrett’s bond revocation, but Kelly said a statement would be released Monday morning.

Garrett was arrested Thursday by Columbia police. and charged with one count of procuring prostitution and two counts of drug possession.

The cumulative bond for all three charges totaled $12,000, and Garrett bonded out Friday after making his first appearance.

In a Facebook post on the Homes of Hope page early Saturday, the institution’s board of directors announced Garrett had been terminated and a board member who once was the athletic director at the University of Southern Mississippi, Richard Giannini, was named interim executive director.

In the Facebook post, the board announced that it had taken over operations.

“Michael Garrett has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with the institution,” the post said.

Giannini, who spent more than a decade in Hattiesburg as USM’s athletic director, is one of six board members.

“In light of recent events, the Board of Directors for the Home of Hope for Children has assumed full control of the ministry,” the post said.

“The welfare of the children is being provided by the Board and the houseparents,” the post said..

It was not clear how many children the House of Hope for Children oversees.

Friday evening, the Lamar County Chancery and Youth courts announced they had assumed supervision of Homes of Hope for Children.

“The court system is aware of the allegations, and appropriate steps have been made to assure the safety and welfare of the children,” the courts said. “As a point of clarification, these are not foster children in the custody of department of child protection services.”

