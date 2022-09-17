Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools.

Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive.

“Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public Schools,” said Hathorn. “So, we’ve kind of turned it into a competition with our first block classes and like a lot of kids. They’re all competitive. So, along with several of our k-8 schools who participated in it, all of Wayne County High School, different clubs and organizations; there’s been several businesses donated to this.”

Principal Hathorn said they’re working with the Jackson Public School District to orchestrate the drive.

If Jackson has enough water bottles, Jackson schools will allocate the 400 water bottles to where it is needed most.

