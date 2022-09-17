Win Stuff
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson

The Wayne County School District collected around 400 bottles to send to the Jackson School District.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools.

Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive.

“Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public Schools,” said Hathorn. “So, we’ve kind of turned it into a competition with our first block classes and like a lot of kids. They’re all competitive. So, along with several of our k-8 schools who participated in it, all of Wayne County High School, different clubs and organizations; there’s been several businesses donated to this.”

Principal Hathorn said they’re working with the Jackson Public School District to orchestrate the drive.

If Jackson has enough water bottles, Jackson schools will allocate the 400 water bottles to where it is needed most.

