Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County

The off-season tradition started last year, and the owners continue to keep it going strong.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a month, the restaurant, Mudd Bugs LLC., uses its business to benefit others within the community.

Chaz Crane, a part-owner of the restaurant, said they’d be crazy not to give back.

“The business we’re in is seasonal,” he said. “It starts in January and goes through the first part of June. So, the rest of the year, the building is just kind of sitting here. The community’s been real good to us, and God’s been good to us. And we felt the need to just give back in our off-season and use our building once a month to benefit people in our community that have a need.”

On Friday, Sept. 16, the business helped one local mother in Waynesboro.

“We’re having a benefit today for Mrs. Elisha Tate,” said Crane. “She’s got breast cancer, and she’s going through treatments, and just a family in our community that a lot of people know, and we felt the need to help.”

The off-season tradition started last year when Crane’s business partner needed help. Ever since then, they’ve kept the tradition going.

“This year, we just felt led to continue that as we were blessed, and so we just continue each week with it, each month throughout the offseason,” said Crane.

The whole community of Waynesboro has even stepped up to help.

“[It’s] amazing to see businesses and city officials, leaders in our community to come together and business leaders to come together and to donate and to help and spend time,” said Crane.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to...
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.

Latest News

Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
The project will improve roadways and drainage issues along a 14 mile stretch.
I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024
A pep rally was held during "Black and Gold Day" at the Dubard School for Language Disorders...
Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles
The family and children room at the Laurel Salvation Army was renovated by Ben and Erin Napier...
‘Home Town’ stars Ben and Erin Napier renovate Salvation Army shelter