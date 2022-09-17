Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a month, the restaurant, Mudd Bugs LLC., uses its business to benefit others within the community.

Chaz Crane, a part-owner of the restaurant, said they’d be crazy not to give back.

“The business we’re in is seasonal,” he said. “It starts in January and goes through the first part of June. So, the rest of the year, the building is just kind of sitting here. The community’s been real good to us, and God’s been good to us. And we felt the need to just give back in our off-season and use our building once a month to benefit people in our community that have a need.”

On Friday, Sept. 16, the business helped one local mother in Waynesboro.

“We’re having a benefit today for Mrs. Elisha Tate,” said Crane. “She’s got breast cancer, and she’s going through treatments, and just a family in our community that a lot of people know, and we felt the need to help.”

The off-season tradition started last year when Crane’s business partner needed help. Ever since then, they’ve kept the tradition going.

“This year, we just felt led to continue that as we were blessed, and so we just continue each week with it, each month throughout the offseason,” said Crane.

The whole community of Waynesboro has even stepped up to help.

“[It’s] amazing to see businesses and city officials, leaders in our community to come together and business leaders to come together and to donate and to help and spend time,” said Crane.

