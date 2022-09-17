Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County fire deemed suspicious

The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed "suspicious."(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious.

At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road

The home was already severely structurally compromised by the time the first fire units arrived. Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple...
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

6pm Headlines 9/17
6pm Headlines 9/17
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run...
Former USM baseball great Matt Wallner hits home run in 1st game in major leagues
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced