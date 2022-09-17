Jones County fire deemed suspicious
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious.
At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road
The home was already severely structurally compromised by the time the first fire units arrived. Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack.
The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.
