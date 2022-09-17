Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to...
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.

Latest News

Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach
Petal Panthers
Gametime! - Week 4
Petal Panthers
Gametime! - Week 4
Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting