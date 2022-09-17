I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October 2022 marks a year since the Mississippi Department of Transportation started resurfacing along I-59.

The project covers a 14-mile span of roadway from the Lamar County line north to Moselle.

To fix the roadway, they use a process called rubblization, a common process in road construction.

“They are breaking up the concrete that is currently on the roadway, and that crushes it into small stones,” said MDOT Public Information Officer Anna Ehrgott. “Those small stones will then be used as the base of the roadway, and asphalt will be placed over that road.”

In total, the project will cost $66.7 million, but with rubblization, both time and money will be saved.

“Some of these concrete roadways just deteriorate over time, and rubblization is one of those ways that we can use the existing structure in place to create a new or improved structure,” said Ehrgott.

The project will have two phases, with the current phase having an expected completion date in 2023. The remaining portion will start once the first section is complete, with expected completion in 2024.

“We ask anytime that motorists drive through works that you slow down, be really careful and just please watch out for these roadside workers,” said Ehrgott. “It is very dangerous work, and we all want to come home to our families at the end of the day.”

MDOT said alternate lane closures and new driving patterns could occur as the project continues.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.