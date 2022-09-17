Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg’s midtown

More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday, Sept. 16, to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves - along with Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker, Forrest County Board of Supervisor President David Hogan and CEO of Jones Capital Jonathan Jones - welcomed the start of construction.

Reeves said the nearly $50 million project in the Midtown area would bring more than 200 jobs to people in Mississippi.

“Today is a special day, a day that many people here under the tent and many people behind me, certainly Jonathan and his entire team, have been working towards a long time,” said Reeves. “We want to give every Mississippian the opportunity to find gainful employment with companies so that they can thrive.”

Some of Jones Capital’s portfolio companies include Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power and Spot and Big Black River Holdings.

Reeves said that with the company paying wages that start higher than the county and state averages, the new headquarters would increase the population and economic growth of Mississippi and Hattiesburg.

“I am incredibly excited to see the impact on the local community this cooperate investment is going to make, and I’m also incredibly excited to see the growth potential,” said Reeves.

The Jones Capital headquarters, located across from the University of Southern Mississippi, is expected to be finished in 18- 24 months.

