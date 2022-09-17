Gametime! - Week 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 4 featured the final non-region matchups for many teams around the Pine Belt in another action-packed night of high school football. Here’s a look at the scores from around the area:

Petal (45) Laurel (40)

Columbia (42) West Marion (0)

South Jones (28) NE Jones (21) – 2OT

Bay Springs (28) Scott Central (26) – OT

West Jones (32) Wingfield (0)

Sumrall (20) Pearl River Central (7)

Stone (56) FCAHS (6)

Lamar School (31) PCS (26)

Sacred Heart (60) Salem (28)

Pascagoula (21) Wayne County (14)

Meridian (31) Hattiesburg (6)

Purvis (37) Bay High (28)

Mendenhall (27) Jefferson Davis County (7)

Magee (42) Collins (7)

Perry Central (27) Amite County (13)

Wesson (40) Lumberton (0)

Oak Forest Academy (47) Columbia Academy (20)

Puckett (19) Richton (18) – OT

Jefferson County (32) East Marion (29)

Tylertown (33) Harrison Central (32)

Poplarville (48) Terry (6)

Picayune (35) D’Iberville (7)

Mize (21) Bogue Chitto (14)

Bowling Green (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)

Lawrence County (47) Taylorsville (25)

Enterprise (49) Stringer (14)

Raleigh (41) Seminary (0)

John Curtis (28) Oak Grove (23) – Thursday

