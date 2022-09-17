Gametime! - Week 4
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 4 featured the final non-region matchups for many teams around the Pine Belt in another action-packed night of high school football. Here’s a look at the scores from around the area:
- Petal (45) Laurel (40)
- Columbia (42) West Marion (0)
- South Jones (28) NE Jones (21) – 2OT
- Bay Springs (28) Scott Central (26) – OT
- West Jones (32) Wingfield (0)
- Sumrall (20) Pearl River Central (7)
- Stone (56) FCAHS (6)
- Lamar School (31) PCS (26)
- Sacred Heart (60) Salem (28)
- Pascagoula (21) Wayne County (14)
- Meridian (31) Hattiesburg (6)
- Purvis (37) Bay High (28)
- Mendenhall (27) Jefferson Davis County (7)
- Magee (42) Collins (7)
- Perry Central (27) Amite County (13)
- Wesson (40) Lumberton (0)
- Oak Forest Academy (47) Columbia Academy (20)
- Puckett (19) Richton (18) – OT
- Jefferson County (32) East Marion (29)
- Tylertown (33) Harrison Central (32)
- Poplarville (48) Terry (6)
- Picayune (35) D’Iberville (7)
- Mize (21) Bogue Chitto (14)
- Bowling Green (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
- Lawrence County (47) Taylorsville (25)
- Enterprise (49) Stringer (14)
- Raleigh (41) Seminary (0)
- John Curtis (28) Oak Grove (23) – Thursday
