Gametime! - Week 4

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 4 featured the final non-region matchups for many teams around the Pine Belt in another action-packed night of high school football. Here’s a look at the scores from around the area:

  • Petal (45) Laurel (40)
  • Columbia (42) West Marion (0)
  • South Jones (28) NE Jones (21) – 2OT
  • Bay Springs (28) Scott Central (26) – OT
  • West Jones (32) Wingfield (0)
  • Sumrall (20) Pearl River Central (7)
  • Stone (56) FCAHS (6)
  • Lamar School (31) PCS (26)
  • Sacred Heart (60) Salem (28)
  • Pascagoula (21) Wayne County (14)
  • Meridian (31) Hattiesburg (6)
  • Purvis (37) Bay High (28)
  • Mendenhall (27) Jefferson Davis County (7)
  • Magee (42) Collins (7)
  • Perry Central (27) Amite County (13)
  • Wesson (40) Lumberton (0)
  • Oak Forest Academy (47) Columbia Academy (20)
  • Puckett (19) Richton (18) – OT
  • Jefferson County (32) East Marion (29)
  • Tylertown (33) Harrison Central (32)
  • Poplarville (48) Terry (6)
  • Picayune (35) D’Iberville (7)
  • Mize (21) Bogue Chitto (14)
  • Bowling Green (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
  • Lawrence County (47) Taylorsville (25)
  • Enterprise (49) Stringer (14)
  • Raleigh (41) Seminary (0)
  • John Curtis (28) Oak Grove (23) – Thursday

