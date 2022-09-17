Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall

The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers.

Matthew Thornton, an extension agent county coordinator at the Forest County Extension Office, said that the crops should turn out just fine as long as the rainfall totals return to normal.

“It’s helping a lot of our hay producers get their last hay cuttings in; peanuts and cotton will be getting ready to come out of the field,” Thornton said. “So, I know they’re thankful for that.”

The owner of Mitchell Farms in Collins, Don Mitchell, said that the rainfall hasn’t stopped them from preparing for their annual festivities.

“Our pumpkins are doing okay, but we’ve got some that are kind of sick due to the excess rain,” Mitchell said. “Other than that, we’re weathering the storm pretty good.”

Mitchell Farms peanut production is also doing well despite the rainfall level, and they plan to resume their annual fall activities again this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to...
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

The project will improve roadways and drainage issues along a 14 mile stretch.
I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024
A pep rally was held during "Black and Gold Day" at the Dubard School for Language Disorders...
Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
Jones Capital breaks ground in Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg’s midtown