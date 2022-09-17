Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football players met one-on-one with some of their youngest and most devoted fans on Friday, Sept. 16.

Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, dance team members and Seymour visited with students at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dubard School for Language Disorders.

It was all part of the school’s annual “Black and Gold Day” celebration.

The distinguished visitors signed autographs for the children, and later, everyone participated in a pep rally in front of the school.

“They are fired up for us to be here; we’re fired up to be here,” said Jake Lange, a junior quarterback from Jackson. “They love the Golden Eagles, that’s for sure, and we love them, and we’re happy to be here.”

Jeremiah Robinson, a sophomore safety from Petal, said it was the perfect way to prepare for the big game.

“It’s Friday,” said Robinson. “We play on Saturday, so them being excited to see us brings excitement to me and makes me feel like I have more to play for.”

Dubard School Director Missy Schraeder said they’ve been preparing their students to meet the Golden Eagles for weeks.

“I promise you we’ve done a lot of speech work on Southern Miss To the Top and just trying to give them some of those words to use, some of that language to understand about what you talk about, how you talk about football,” said Schraeder.

Schraeder also said the school has celebrated “Black and Gold Day” for over 20 years.

