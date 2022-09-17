Win Stuff
Children’s home director arrested on prostitution, drug charges

The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple charges, including prostitution and drug possession.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The director of a Pine Belt children’s home was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, on multiple charges, including prostitution and drug possession.

Michael Garrett is the founder and director of Homes of Hope for Children, a private children’s home in Purvis.

The Columbia Police arrested Garrett on one count of procuring prostitution and two counts of drug possession.

Following Garrett’s arrest, the Lamar County Chancery and Youth Courts issued a statement on Friday, Sept. 16. Here is the statement:

“The court system is aware of the allegations, and appropriate steps have been made to assure the safety and welfare of the children. As a point of clarification, these are not foster children in the custody of department of child protection services.”

On Friday, Garrett made his first court appearance and received a $12,000 bond for the three charges.

According to online jail records, he is no longer listed as an inmate.

WDAM reached out to Homes of Hope for Children for a statement, but no one from the organization has responded.

WDAM will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

