Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’

An Indiana woman says her baby couldn't wait and she ended up giving birth on the side of a highway. (Source: WEVV)
By Clare Dugan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway.

“My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell.

She said she had called her husband home, and they headed out for the hospital when she thought she was going into labor.

“I told him to come home, but I wasn’t positive about the baby coming,” Emily Waddell said.

As a mother of three, it wasn’t her first rodeo. But this time would be different.

“When we were getting on the interstate, I said, ‘I do not want to have a baby in the truck,” Emily Waddell said.

Emily Waddell’s husband, Stephan Waddell, said she grabbed his arm and told him to pull over before he jumped into action and caught his baby girl.

Emily Waddell said while they waited for help, she called her sister, a labor and delivery nurse.

“My sister was like, ‘Are you joking? You did not just have a baby on the interstate,” Emily Waddell said.

The couple said that indeed happened as they welcomed Reagan Waddell to the world on Monday at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“Luckily, between the people on the phone and my sister. We were able to make things go smooth,” Emily Waddell said.

Stephan Waddell said it was the coolest thing they’ll probably ever do but doesn’t want to do it again.

Copyright 2022 WEVV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

