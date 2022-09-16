Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman gets 18-60 years in prison for repeated rape of 6-year-old boy, DA says

Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.
Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.(Clinton County District Attorney’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCK HAVEN, Penn. (Gray News) – A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to 18 to 60 years in prison for the repeated rape of a 6-year-old boy.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Tonya Krout was sentenced this week following her arrest in 2021.

The DA’s office said Krout admitted to Judge J. Michael Salisbury that she repeatedly raped the victim between 2010 and 2015, starting when the boy was 6 years old.

Salisbury sentenced Krout to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years. Krout will be eligible for parole after serving the first 18 years when she is 56 years old.

Salisbury said he believes Krout is “absolutely likely to re-offend if given the opportunity to abuse another child” and insisted that she stay in prison for a long time in order to protect other children who she might otherwise encounter.

According to the DA’s office, Krout was previously convicted in New York in 2016 for a separate sexual abuse case involving a 4-year-old child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to...
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
In the escalating feud over migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts opened the gates...
Military base housing Martha's Vineyard migrants
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas