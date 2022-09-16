The weather will be perfect this weekend as highs creep up into the 90s once again.

The weather will be perfect for those Friday Night Football games this evening! Skies will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny as highs top out near 90°.

Sunday will be warm and sunny as highs top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 90s under sunny skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.