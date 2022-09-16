Win Stuff
The weather will be perfect this weekend as highs creep up into the 90s once again.

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The weather will be perfect for those Friday Night Football games this evening! Skies will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny as highs top out near 90°.

Sunday will be warm and sunny as highs top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 90s under sunny skies.

