Walt Grayson speaks to Olli Learning Institute in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (Olli) had the chance to listen to a long-time Mississippi storyteller and Emmy Award winner, Walt Grayson, on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“I think there is so much to Mississippi that people don’t know about,” said Grayson. “I think that is the one comment I get pretty much anywhere I go, is people tell me, ‘You tell me stuff I have never heard of.’”

Grayson, a host and segment producer for Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Mississippi Roads, spoke to Olli members at the Peck House on the University of Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

Olli Director Paula Mathis said Grayson uses his storytelling experience to encourage and educate people throughout the Pine Belt.

“Walt Grayson inspires us to age well,” said Mathis. “Most of the members of Olli are retirees. However, as you noticed in Walt’s comments, he talked about ‘keep moving, keep doing the next thing.’”

During Grayson’s presentation, titled ‘Look Around Mississippi,’ he told stories about his travels through the Magnolia State. He said that aside from sharing his experiences, he enjoys making people smile.

“My favorite part of it is, honestly, seeing people react to it,” said Grayson. “I had fun going there, and there are some funny things that have happened, and I try to convey that to people because you can be serious all you want to, but people love to laugh, and I love to make people laugh.”

The author and broadcaster said he also enjoys meeting those eager to learn more about the state.

“Continuing to learn all your life, if you ever quit learning, what do you have to get up for in the morning?” asked Grayson. “They say you’re supposed to learn something new every day. This is an inspiring group to me that they are continuing to try to put something in their head when most people think they know enough already.”

For those interested in becoming a member of the Olli community, visit the group’s website.

